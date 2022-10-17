PTCL Signs Agreement with Evision to Launch its Video Streaming Platform in Pakistan

Pakistani telecom company, PTCL has signed an agreement with evision – the media and entertainment wing of global telecom services provider, e& – to launch its own video streaming platform in Pakistan.

The new Digital Video Over-The-Top (OTT) platform will host the richest collection of Hollywood and Pakistani entertainment content besides a rich assortment of national and international news and sports channels, thereby catering to the diverse news and entertainment needs of everyone in the family.

Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Adnan Anjum, and Chief Executive Officer, evision, Olivier Bramly, inked the agreement during GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, where senior executives including President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, and Chief Executive Officer, e& life, Khalifa Al Shamsi, were also present.

evision is the media and entertainment wing of global telecom giant, e& and the leading provider of media and entertainment content in the MENA region.

The evision-led consortium has the majority shares in the leading video streaming platform in MENA, StarzPlay, which will technically help PTCL with deploying the new Digital Video OTT Platform to host movies and seasons from leading Hollywood studios in addition to Pakistani films and dramas to cater to a wide range of viewership in the country.

The new Digital Video OTT platform will also offer access to over one hundred news and sports channels and a lot of educational and fun content for children.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the agreement, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, said, “I am grateful to evision for their support in this initiative that furthers our efforts to diversify our services and positively impact more aspects of our customer’s lives.”

“Technology is the most effective enabler of our age, and we continuously strive to harness its potential for our customers’ benefit. We find news and entertainment a huge part of our people’s lives and it offers us a good opportunity to reinvent television and online streaming experience to bring them more control and choice in their viewing,” he added.

In his comments, Chief Executive Officer, e& life, Khalifa Al Shamsi, said, “evision is the leading media and entertainment content aggregator in the MENA region. We are glad to work with PTCL to extend our services to the people of Pakistan to help them enjoy high-quality content with greater ease and access.”

“Pakistan is a huge market that needs a homegrown video streaming platform that can better understand the people’s choices and preferences and caters to them accordingly,” he added.

The new video streaming platform is expected to be launched soon. It will be accessible to all data subscribers in addition to PTCL users at affordable prices.