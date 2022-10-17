Sony Launches ZV-1F 4K Vlogging Camera For $500

Sony’s latest camera is aimed at content creators on YouTube, TikTok, and other social platforms. The new ZV 1F is the second vlogging camera in Sony’s ZV series. Compared to the ZV-1, the ZV-1F loses a few features in favor of a lower price tag, making it more accessible to the masses.

ALSO READ Sony Launches Its First Gaming Phone With Top-of-The-Line Specs

Quite like its sibling camera, the ZV-1F also has a 20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2 mm x 8.8 mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor. But instead of a variable lens, it features a fixed zoom lens measuring 20 mm (35 mm equivalent) f2.0. This allows for a much wider field of view, which is even bigger than the more expensive ZV-1.

In simple words, you lose some zoom capabilities but gain the ability to fit more in your lens while vlogging. You no longer have to stretch your arm all the way to keep yourself in the frame.

This camera can capture 4K videos at 30 FPS and there is a variety of picture profiles to choose from. Images and recorded videos can be uploaded directly through a wireless smartphone connection. It is designed with influencers and content creators in mind since it can record vertical videos, making it ideal for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram.

It has a built-in directional 3-capsule microphone, but you can also connect your own through the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Not only that, but it has a USB-C port for other connections, unlike the microUSB on the regular ZV-1. The bundled widescreen LCD can flip open in any direction to help you keep track of your viewfinder.

It also takes numerous features from other Sony cameras such as digital image stabilization, object tracking, eye autofocus, Product Showcase, and many more.

Sony ZV-1F will go on sale later this month for a starting price of $500.