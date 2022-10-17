Zameen.com Organizes Three-Day Property Sales Event in Faisalabad

Zameen.com organised a three-day successful Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Faisalabad. The latest event held in the industrial metropolis was attended by a number of families.

This month’s event showcased some of the premium real estate projects for the perusal of potential buyers and investors.

Some of the projects represented included The Edge Mall, Sitara Icon Tower, Orchard Homes, Swiss 99 Tower, West Canal Residences, and Golf View Rumanza. All of the projects on display have been signed up with Zameen.com for exclusive sales and marketing.

During the event, Senior Director Sales (Central) Shiekh ShujaUllah Khan briefed the media and stated that Zameen.com had always brought the best and most promising projects from the real estate sector for interested buyers to earn the trust masses associate with the brand.

He said that the latest property sales event in Faisalabad was another effort to promote the national property sector. He also iterated that all projects being showcased were 100% secure and trustworthy.

Additionally, Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed stated that the property projects presented by Zameen.com at the event were singular owing to their innovative technologies, luxury amenities, high returns ratio, and security of investment.

He went on to say that the company ensured that any project with questionable authorization was never supported nor marketed by Zameen.

Moreover, Zameen.com has onboarded two new projects in Faisalabad: Palm City and Ideal Homes. To this effect, agreements were signed for both projects during the event, granting exclusive marketing and sales rights to Zameen.com.

A large number of attendees, present for the three-day affair, lauded the firm’s efforts to innovate the property sector.