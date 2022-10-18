Pakistan Hockey Announces Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia. According to details, The Men in Green will be led by their experienced campaigner Umar Bhutta in the six-team tournament.

ALSO READ French Muslim Star Ends 15-Year Dominance of Ronaldo and Messi in World Football

This will be Pakistan’s first appearance in the prestigious tournament after a gap of 3 years. Pakistan will be joined by hosts Malaysia, Japan, South Africa, South Korea and Egypt in the 10-day tournament.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is scheduled to be played between 16 to 25 November in Ipoh Malaysia. The tournament has been an annual event in the Hockey calendar since 1998 but was cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This time around though, the organizers are confident that the tournament will be held according to the schedule.

The Green Shirts will be looking to make their mark in the tournament and continue their fine improvement under the Dutch head coach, Siegfried Aikman. Pakistan, having won the trophy thrice before, will be aiming to add to the list of their titles.

ALSO READ Famous Hunza Artist Carves a Stunning Hand-Made Football Trophy Yet Again

Here is Pakistan’s full squad: