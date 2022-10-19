Updated T20 World Cup Standings as West Indies and Ireland Bounce Back

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying round has entered an interesting phase, with all four participants having two points in their pockets to advance to the super 12 stages following their two games.

Ireland overcame Scotland by six wickets in the first game of the day, while the two-time champions, West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the second game, putting both sides in line to go to the super 12 stages.

Friday, October 21 will be a fascinating day in the marquee because neither team in group B has a clear possibility of qualifying for the super 12 stages, and only the top two teams on the points table will advance.

According to the announced schedule, the first game of the day will pit the West Indies against Ireland, while in the second encounter, Zimbabwe and Scotland will come face to face at Bellerive Oval, Australia.

It is worth noting that the run rate formula will be unnecessary because the victors of the last two matches will automatically qualify for the super 12 stages, which are set to begin on October 22 at SCG.

Here is the updated points table:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Scotland 2 1 1 0 2 0.759 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 2 0.000 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 -0.275 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -0.468

