Shahid Afridi Stands Behind PCB for Strong Response to India

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board on giving a strong statement against BCCI for not touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

The political differences between Pakistan and India have once again created hindrances in the path of cricket as BCCI decided against sending the Indian team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Responding to the statement, PCB have threatened to boycott the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as well as the future events scheduled in India.

PCB have condemned Jay Shah’s statement regarding the shifting of Asia Cup’s venue to UAE, declaring it against the Asian Cricket Council’s motives and the overall spirit of cricket.

The star cricketer Shahid Afridi has supported PCB on holding its ground and giving a strong stance against BCCI’s unfair demands. The former cricketer tweeted, “I like PCB’s statement on the Asia Cup. This is how mature, sensible and professional organizations handle sensitive and important matters.”

