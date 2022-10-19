Islamabad, the ninth most populous city in Pakistan, is home to a number of attractive landmarks, opulent residences, and renowned businesses.

As numerous reputable local and international organizations of urbanists have created a distinctive state of development in various sectors of Islamabad, real estate growth in the metropolis has skyrocketed.

The capital city’s opulent lifestyle, expensive real estate, and picturesque surroundings have raised the bar for the real estate industry.

The area has a significant economic impact on Pakistan’s real estate market, as residential and commercial construction is in high demand.

There is a noticeable increase in the number of real estate developers and buying agents in the city. The number of housing societies is increasing day by day, but you need to be careful about which one to invest in or not.

Graana.com outlines the latest housing societies that are worth investing in.

DHA Islamabad

DHA Islamabad is one of the most well-known housing societies in Pakistan. It is constantly expanding and developing, adding additional real estate projects to its portfolio.

Due to its property worth in the market, DHA Islamabad is also regarded as one of the best places to invest in Pakistan.

If you are looking for house for sale in DHA Islamabad, you are definitely not going to regret your choice as society provides all the necessary amenities and luxuries all in one place.

Hospitals of international standards, reputable educational institutions, lakes, picnic areas, golf courses, maintenance facilities, expansive green spaces, wider roads, gated communities, and high-security systems are all present.

Bahria Town Islamabad

Due to its numerous amenities, services, and great locations, Bahria Town in Islamabad is without a doubt one of the most well-liked housing societies in Pakistan.

Investors prefer investing in this area of Islamabad because it is one of the best places to do so. Depending on the location, kind of structure, and size, the housing society is divided into numerous phases.

A lot of Pakistanis living abroad look for house for sale in Bahria Town Islamabad. The society offers international standard schools, clinics, hospitals, upscale dining establishments, a mini golf course, and a 24-hour maintenance facility. It has high-end security systems along with an uninterrupted supply of basic facilities like water, electricity, and gas.

PWD Housing Society

PWD is a gated and secure community with a high standard of living. It is arguably one of the twin cities’ oldest and fastest-growing housing societies.

The neighborhood has expanded greatly since its inception, and it is now one of the top locations for anyone searching for residential and business properties. If you are looking for house for sale in PWD, Islamabad, you are going to be spoilt for choice.

It has become one of the main retail areas in the twin cities thanks to the addition of numerous local and international brands. The community grants the owner the freedom to build the house in accordance with his preferences and choices, unlike many other housing societies in the town.

Gulberg

Gulberg is regarded as one of Pakistan’s best housing societies. The housing society is unique in its field due to its enviable location and high-end features.

It is ideal for someone who wishes to reside in a community that meets all of his housing demands along with a scenic atmosphere.

People looking for house for Sale in Gulberg, Islamabad can find a lot of options to choose from at different price ranges.

Park View City

Park View City is the next housing development in Pakistan that is gaining ground quickly. People look for house for sale in Park View City if they want a serene and tranquil location surrounded by beautiful, green meadows.

The society is equipped with all the essential amenities, such as 24-hour access to gas and water.

The aforementioned are a few of Islamabad’s best housing societies, known for their top-notch amenities, residential and commercial projects, and high-end facilities. These regions are not only great for living in, but they are also great for investing in.