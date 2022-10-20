Former Head Coach Reveals Why Haris Sohail Was Dropped From National Squad

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq explained the reason for talented middle-order batter, Haris Sohail’s expulsion from the national squad, as he advised him to “speak with the bat.”

Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik disagreed about Haris Sohail’s emission from the squad due to fitness concerns as they appeared on a popular TV show together.

Shoaib Malik chastised the management for failing to assist Haris Sohail with his injury, calling it ‘unfair’ to keep him out of the national squad despite decent average.

In response to the statement, Misbah-ul-Haq stated that Haris Sohail has always been given confidence and support by management in the last two years, but he has failed to stand out with his domestic performances. He also stated that players are expected to battle for their position in the team with remarkable performances.

Misbah-ul-Haq went on say that Haris Sohail is a naturally talented player and nobody can keep him out of the ODI team if he performs well.

However, Shoaib Malik continued to insist that Haris Sohail has been out of the team because he lacked supporting voices.