Former Pakistan Captain Urges PCB to Boycott 2023 ODI World Cup in India

With the recent decision by the BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, that the Asia Cup 2023 be moved from Pakistan to a neutral venue, a sequence of events has begun that is not good for the spirit of cricket.

Following Jay Shah’s statement on the tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to pull out of the 2023 World Cup, which would be held in India and is backed by former Pakistani cricketers and cricket fans.

Former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, has backed the cricket board’s comments, adding that if the BCCI is unwilling to send its team to Pakistan, PCB should think about not going to India for the ODI World Cup.

If BCCI sticks with their decision then it shouldn’t matter to us if the Indian team doesn’t participate in Asia Cup. We should consider not traveling to India for the ODI World Cup, nor should we agree to host Asia Cup at a neutral venue

It is worth noting that a BCCI official confirmed last week that the decision to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan is currently pending approval from the Indian government, but it is clearly on the board’s agenda.

Earlier today, India’s Minister of Youth Affairs, and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, stated that it will be the Indian Home Ministry that will decide India’s tour to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.