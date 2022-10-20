Major Concern as Injuries Force Teams to Make Changes Before Super 12s

The Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 are yet to kick off and three participating teams including the home side, Australia have already been dealt major injury blows.

According to the details, the Aaron Finch-led side replaced backup wicket-keeper, Josh Inglis, who injured his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday, with Cameron Green in the 15-member squad for the marquee event.

Jos Buttler-led England was also forced to make a change after their fast bowler, Reece Topley suffered an ankle injury during a fielding workout. Tymal Mills, a traveling reserve player in the squad, was picked as his replacement in the squad.

The Asia Cup 2022 champions, Sri Lanka faced a similar dilemma after replacing the in-form pacer, Dushmantha Chameera, and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka with Kasun Rajitha and Ashen Bandara, respectively.

Another qualifier team, United Arab Emirates had also made changes in the squad for the mega event, with all-rounder Zawar Farid ruled out with a fractured foot and replaced by Fahad Nawaz.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green have also made a change to their 15-man squad, with left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman replacing leg-break spinner Usman Qadir last week, which is more of a tactical change than a one caused by injury.

