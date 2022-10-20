Private School Gives Cruel Punishment to a Girl for Non-Payment of Extra Fee

A private school in Karachi punished a little girl by forcing her to stand on one leg outside her class after her father failed to pay additional fee demanded by its management.

ALSO READ Sindh Removes Top Official Due to Pressure From Private School Owners

The incident came to light after her father’s video, in which he was seen protesting outside school, went viral over social media.

In the video, the father questioned why did they punish his daughter given that he was the one who did not pay the additional amount. In addition, he added that he always paid the amount on time and the school’s management suddenly started charging extra fee.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Receives More Job Applications From Transgenders Than Women

On the contrary, the school’s administration claimed that the girl’s fee had not been paid since 2019, which is why she was forced to stand outside the class for 15 minutes as a penalty.

In this regard, Sindh’s Education Department has started an investigation into the matter and has directed the school not to charge any fee from her until the investigation concludes.