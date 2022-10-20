Shaheen Afridi Opens Up on His Road to Recovery From Knee Injury [Video]

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi described his journey of rehabilitation as he is set to make his comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022 after injury.

Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi sat down with teammate Haris Rauf to explain his recovery process after sustaining a knee injury earlier this year in a Test match against Sri Lanka.

While talking about the difficulties he faced during the rehabilitation, Shaheen told that staying away from cricket as well as from the family was a tough part but he kept his faith in Allah and hoped for the best.

Shaheen also told Haris Rauf that it was heartening to see how the bowlers performed well for the team despite the absence of the main pacer. Responding to the compliment, Haris Rauf revealed that it was Shaheen Afridi’s tips that helped the pace attack perform exceptionally. Haris Rauf also praised Shaheen Afridi for always giving his best for the team and putting his best effort in the ground.

The pace star then urged fans to keep supporting the team through the tough times as the players need more encouragement in a difficult phase. Shaheen also expressed excitement to make his comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022.

