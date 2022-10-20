UBL Profits Drop By 18% to Rs. 18.6 Billion in 9 Months of 2022

United Bank Limited reported a decline of 18 percent or Rs. 4 billion in profits during nine months this year as compared to a similar period the last year despite a handsome increase in revenues from avenues of interest and non-markup.

According to the financial results, the bank’s profit decreased to Rs. 18.6 billion during the period of January to September 2022 as compared to a profit of Rs. 22.6 billion reported in a similar period of 2021.

The bank interest income surged to Rs. 72.7 billion during the period of January to September 2022 as compared to Rs. 53.6 billion similar in a corresponding period of the last year, a whopping increase of Rs. 19 billion.

Besides, the non-markup income also grew to Rs. 22.1 billion during the said period as compared to Rs. 17.2 billion reported in a similar period of the last year, showing an increase of nearly Rs. 5 billion.

The bank’s expenses also grew to offset its profitability standing at Rs. 38.8 billion showing an increase of Rs. 6.8 billion from the last year.

Higher tax payments has grown by over 90 percent which made a dent to the profitability of the bank. The bank’s tax amount surged to Rs. 31.8 billion in the nine-month of 2022 as compared to Rs. 16.5 billion reported in the same period last year.

The tax structure for the banks has been revised by the present government recently including additional super tax and penalized tax on less Advance to Deposit Ratio, which has taken its toll on the profitability of the many large-sized banks.

The earnings per share (EPS) also increased to 15.3 by end of September. The shareholders also received an Rs. 4 per dividend in addition to Rs. 9 already paid.