First Snowfall of Season Turns Kashmir into a Winter Wonderland [Video]

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has finally received its first snowfall of the season, which has turned the valley into a winter wonderland and a perfect place for tourists.

PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network and weather source, has shared a video of Kashmir’s Arang Kel in the Neelum valley, in which one can witness the mountains, trees, and surroundings blanketed in snow, giving it an ethereal look.

🔴 Arang Kel, #Kashmir recieved first snowfall of the season today. Are you planning to visit these areas soon? 🌨️❄️🏔️#Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/6UYj28ypG7 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 20, 2022

Similarly, Babusar Top has been closed to traffic as the region also experienced snowfall and tourists have been instructed to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) as a diversion.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light snowfall in the upper areas, which include Babusar Top and Naran Valley for the next few days.

In addition, the country’s northern regions are undergoing massive weather changes as the Hazara division was struck by severe rains with thunderstorms, which turned its weather into icy cold.