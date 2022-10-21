Karachi to Get its First Solar Park Soon

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started developing the metropolis’ first-ever solar park in a bid to produce clean energy and minimize the load on the national grid.

KMC’s Administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, performed the groundbreaking of the solar park initiative at Kidney Hill Park.

In this regard, Barrister Wahab tweeted that the KMC has commenced work on the project that will generate 100-kilowatt electricity.

He further added that it will use the clean energy generated by the solar park to cover its electricity bills for street lights in its areas.

#KMC has started work on its 1st solar park at Kidney Hill #Karachi which will produce 100 Kv electricity. This initiative will help KMC produce clean energy which will then be set off for paying the electricity bill of street lights in KMC controlled areas #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/BlDZ6ShAJz — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 20, 2022

Previously, he claimed that the solar panels will become operational within a few months and will generate 100kw electricity at a cost of Rs. 5 million per month.

Separately, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also stated that it will gradually switch all airports across the country to solar energy. In addition, it has directed the relevant authorities to devise a feasibility plan to convert Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar power.