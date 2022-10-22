JnS Education Announces Study Abroad Expo Oct/Nov 2022 Across Pakistan

JnS Education aspires to be a global leader in international education offering career counseling, university placement, IELTS UKVI and PTE Academic UKVI Testing in different countries. With 8 support offices in different countries including UK, Pakistan, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, JnS Education has been facilitating international universities and ambitious students on the path of globalizing education opportunities.

Besides student placements services, JnS Education owns four Pearson PTE Test Centers including Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Pakistan. JnS Education has been operating in Pakistan with qualified team of counselors along with Pearson test centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

On the occasion of the upcoming Study Abroad Expo, Mohsin Jamil Executive Director for JnS Pakistan says,

We are very excited and look forward to our Study Abroad Expos in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Karachi from 16th October to 06th November. Our expos provide an excellent platform for Pakistani students to meet representatives of top global universities, getting on-spot expert advice on best-suited courses, institutions, and destinations along with a cash back voucher.

To register for JnS Study abroad expo, visit this link.