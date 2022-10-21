Sindh Finally Becomes Part of Single National Curriculum

The Sindh government has finally decided to implement the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP), formerly Single National Curriculum (SNC), in the province, provincial Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, has revealed.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the National Curriculum of Pakistan and Teacher Professional Development Program, Sindh’s Education Minister said that new syllabus of Mathematics, General Science, Computer Science, and English will be initially introduced in the province.

Speaking at the event, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanvir Hussain, said that the Single National Curriculum has been renamed to the National Curriculum of Pakistan.

The removal of ‘Single’ and the addition of ‘Pakistan’ has made the curriculum more inclusive, which is why Sindh has agreed to become a part of the national initiative.

Sindh had always been a strong opponent of the SNC, which was introduced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. After his ouster, the SNC was renamed to NCP.

Sindh previously termed the SNC as ‘martial law.’ The provincial government had reiterated that both education and curriculum are provincial matters and the federal government cannot impose its decision on the province.