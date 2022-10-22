Pakistan Vs. India: Which Batting Unit Will Assert It’s Dominance? [Analysis]

There is only one day remaining in Pakistan-India’s much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 encounter. The two neighboring countries will lock horns in front of a sold-out crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As per popular belief, It is expected that the batters will not dominate the competition, instead, it will be the bowlers that could prove to be vital in the outcome of the matches. But the influence of the top three batters cannot be overlooked in cricket regardless of the situation.

Nothing is more lovely than watching the top-order batters of both Pakistan and India. Fans are looking forward to this since the top three batters in the T20I batting rankings will bat in the same game.

The opening duo of Babar-Rizwan has remained a successful pair since the start of 2021. Together, they have scored the most fifty and hundred runs partnerships in the history of the format, breaking many batting records.

However, their individual records are even more impressive, with both batters standing first and third in the T20I rankings. Rizwan finished 2021 as the leading run scorer and continues to lead the list this year.

Babar, on the other hand, lost the top spot after years owing to a poor run in the Asia Cup 2022 but redeemed himself in the England T20I series at home and tri-series in New Zealand a week before the start of the marquee event.

Batters Innings Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Babar-Rizwan in Partnership 45 2313 203* 53.79 8 8 Babar Azam 87 3231 122 43.66 2 29 Mohammad Rizwan 62 2460 104* 52.34 1 22

The Men in Green have three possibilities for the one-down spot, two left-handed, and one right-handed. As per media reports, Fakhar has been advised to rest, while Masood’s participation also seemed in doubt due to an injury.

It was revealed earlier today that Masood is fit and will be available for the selection, which is great news for the skipper, Babar. Masood’s inclusion in the setup will provide extra power and a potential for a left-right combination in the middle.

Masood had a fantastic year, switching to the shortest format of cricket by showcasing his talent in the PSL and later in the County Championship 2022. He has had a difficult start to his T20I career but looked in control during the first warm-up against England, which could prove to be a turning point in his white-ball career.

Here are Masood’s stats across tournaments:

Tournament Innings Runs Highest Average 100s 50s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 12 478 88 39.83 0 4 County Championship 2022 13 1074 239 82.62 3 4 T20 Blast 14 547 75 45.58 0 5 T20Is 10 220 65* 24.4 0 2

India, on the other hand, has three seasoned batters in the top three positions. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli are considered three of the finest batters in world cricket today.

Rohit holds the record for the most T20I wins as captain in a calendar year, which he set this year. However, his personal contribution has been called into question recently, after India’s torrid performance in the Asia Cup 2022.

For the past three years, Virat has struggled with inconsistency and a lack of runs. Despite the fact that his century, in the 2022 Asia Cup, came after three years, his consistency is still not up to the standard that fans expected from him.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, appeared in touch, but after returning to the international circuit following his injury, he does not appear to be the same player that fans saw in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the stats of the top three Indian batters in the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Batter Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 2021 23 540 25.71 2 3 Overall 134 3737 31.94 4 28 KL Rahul 2021 10 306 34.00 0 4 Overall 62 2137 39.57 2 20 Virat Kohli 2021 14 485 44.09 1 4 Overall 101 3712 50.84 1 33

The battle of the top three is a match within a match and whichever batters can hold their nerves may very well see their team on the winning side in this blockbuster clash. Both the teams will be looking to get off to a winning start and begin their journey to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup on the right foot.

What do you think? Who will be the star performer in the match? Write your suggestions in the comments!