FPCCI Lauds SBP for Providing Relief in Clearing Stuck-up Consignments

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan for providing relief in clearing stuck-up consignments at the port.

According to the FPCCI letter to its member trade bodies, consequent upon the issuance of SBP Circular No 11/2022 dated July 5, 2022, a huge volume of shipments were reportedly stuck-up at the ports after which it started an exercise with SBP to resolve the issue

The arrangements were made for stuck-up consignments pertaining to Chapter 84/85 of the Pakistan Customs Tariff. Due to these arrangements, considerable relief was provided to the stakeholders.

The FPCCI letter dated September 28, 2022, was issued for the guidance of the trade bodies wherein it was pointed out that in case there is any reservation the FPCCI may be informed for resolution of the case.

The FPCCI also acknowledged the cooperation of the Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jah Ansari and the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South) Ashad Jawad who cooperated with the trade bodies for the resolution of their problems.

The FPCCI, however, pointed out that the arrangements are specifically for the stuck-up consignments lying at the port and for fresh shipments, the trade bodies are advised to follow the guideline as contained in SBP Circular No. 11/2022 dated July 5, 2022.