Motorola’s Latest Foldable Phone Launched Globally

Motorola’s latest foldable, Moto Razr 2022, is finally ready to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip in the global market. The clamshell folding phone is heading out of China after nearly three months. It has landed in Europe for now but should become available in other regions quite soon.

The new Razr 2022 is a major upgrade over the last model, which only had mid-range specifications against Galaxy Z Flip’s premium offerings. This time, the new Moto foldable is a full-on flagship like its greatest rival.

Its main display is a foldable 6.7” OLED with much narrower bezels than before and a small punch-hole selfie camera instead of a wide notch. It is a 144Hz panel with 1080p resolution, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+ support. The hinge has been redesigned for better durability and smoothness. The outer screen is still sized at 2.7-inches with roughly the same resolution (573 x 800).

One of its biggest upgrades is found under the hood. It replaces the mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, which is also a lot higher than before.

There is a proper dual camera setup on the back this time, which consists of a 50MP 1/1.55″ main sensor with OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Video recording goes up to 8K 30 FPS and 4K 60 FPS. The selfie camera is also a big jump from 5MP (now 32MP).

The battery has received a 1,000 mAh bump to (3,500 mAh) and fast charging has doubled to 30W.

The Moto Razr 2022 has a starting price of €1,200 in Europe, which is a bit higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications