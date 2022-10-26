MNA Raises Objections Over Breast Cancer Awareness Caller Tune

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. A woman dies from it every minute around the world. In Pakistan, one in eight women suffers from this disease.

If detected at an early stage, breast cancer can be cured. In this regard, all telecom operators have set an audio message as a caller tune to raise awareness about breast cancer.

However, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) expressed serious reservations over the content of the audio message that only aims to spread breast cancer awareness.

According to details, the MNA of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Syed Mehmood Shah, raised this issue during a recent meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

During the meeting, the MNA said that one gets to hear a caller tune about women that has inappropriate words in it. If spreading awareness regarding an issue is concerned, set caller tune about it for only a day.

While the MNA demanded immediate suspension of breast cancer awareness caller tune, the Standing Committee erupted in laughter over this pointless objection.