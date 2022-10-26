UHS to Develop its Own Medical and Dental College in Lahore

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to develop its own medical and dental college in Lahore, which will become operational by 2024.

In this regard, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UHS, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, briefed the faculty and administrative heads in a meeting and said that the UHS has all resources to build the college independently in the next two years.

ALSO READ Germany Extends €7.5 Million Grant Assistance to Pakistan for Improving Healthcare

He further revealed that the college will be made at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 to 2.5 billion and added that a lecture theatre complex and an auditorium will be constructed in Jinnah Campus for this purpose.

In addition, hospitals in Muridke, Kala Shah Kaku, and Shahdara will be affiliated with the dental college, which will serve as a teaching center, he elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that over 50 medical and dental colleges from Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are affiliated with UHS.

ALSO READ PM Calls for Investment in Clean Energy Resources

Furthermore, he urged the faculty to commence additional undergraduate degrees for financial independence. Besides, preparations for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) were also examined during the meeting.

The VC designated Registrar, Dr. Asad Zaheer, as the Chief Courier for conducting MDCAT while other senior faculty members have been appointed as Head Couriers who will be carrying out their duties of conducting MDCAT in other cities across the province.