HEC to Relaunch PM’s Laptop Scheme Soon

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, has announced that the commission will relaunch the Prime Minister’s (PM) Laptop Scheme in the coming days.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the HEC will introduce online courses for university students in collaboration with Microsoft and various other international firms.

In addition, the degree verification and equivalence certificate systems will also be moved online, he detailed.

He further remarked about the HEC’s shrinking funding and said that the universities will now be given funds based on their performance since the number of educational institutes has drastically increased across the country.

Moreover, he urged the federal and provincial governments to not develop more public universities unless the economic situation in the country improves.

Besides, HEC will also facilitate the flood victim students by giving them two months deadline to pay their fees, the Chairman added.

Furthermore, he urged Sindh’s Minister for Universities, Ismail Rahoo, to stop the impromptu selection of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) and administrative staff of universities and ensure their proper appointment on time.

Separately, Chairman claimed that education diplomacy can attract long-term peace in the sub-continent and recommended resolving regional issues through mutual cooperation instead of depending on the western countries.