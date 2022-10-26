Russia Looking to Increase Rice Imports from Pakistan

A Russian delegation Wednesday told Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema that Russia is looking to increase rice imports from Pakistan.

The delegation comprising representatives of Prodintorg, a state-owned Russian company, Agriculture Attaché Aleksei Kudriavtsev, and Attaché Russian Embassy met the minister at his office and discussed prospects of cooperation and partnership in the agriculture sector.

Prodintorg’s Yousuf Asif said that Pakistan and Russia can mutually benefit from enhancing trade cooperation in agriculture. He noted Russia is one the largest global exporters of wheat and can help Pakistan to meet the local demand of wheat under the government-to-government (G2G) framework.

The delegation also offered an opportunity of wheat import for Pakistan in the form of barter trade while exchanging food basket commodities.

Asif mentioned that Russia is increasing the number of authorized exporters of rice to Russia in Pakistan to increase rice imports from Pakistan as Pakistani rice is of good quality. He also showed a willingness to import potatoes from Pakistan.

At the outset, the minister welcomed the delegation and said that the agriculture sector has suffered colossal losses because of the recent rains and floods. He stressed that the international community should help Pakistan in the rehabilitation and recovery phase. He added that his government is making every effort to support the affected farmer community.

Agriculture Attaché of Russia hoped that mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture will help to ensure food security in both countries.