Shaheen and Fakhar Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Match

Two Pakistani Superstars

Pakistan was defeated by India in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign last Sunday, and the team has now arrived in Perth for its second match against Zimbabwe on October 27 at Optus Stadium.

The national team management is expected to make some changes to the Babar Azam-led playing eleven for the upcoming clash, and star pacer, Shaheen Shah, and left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, are likely to miss out.

According to some media reports, the management will be interested in resting the team’s key pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, ahead of the crucial match against South Africa on November 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Shaheen Shah’s performance against India in the high-octane clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday raised concerns about his fitness, and former cricketers believe that the left-arm pacer should rest rather than aggravate his injury.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Fakhar Zaman has recovered from injury and participated in yesterday’s training session, but he is still not fully fit and will not be part of the playing XI against Zimbabwe.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will play four more games in the Super 12s stage and will need to finish the round in the top two on the points table to advance to the semi-finals.