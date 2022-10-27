AIOU Launches New User-Friendly Website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has unveiled a revamped version of its official website, which has plenty of new features and a completely redesigned user interface (UI).

In this regard, an inaugural event was held on its campus in Islamabad where Additional Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Arshad Manzoor, briefed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, regarding the new website.

According to the details, AIOU’s deans, registrars, faculty members, and principal officers also attended the launch ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, VC lauded the ICT department for redesigning the website and issued directives to include translation of the content in six regional languages, including Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Pashto.

In addition, VC ordered the Principal Officers to review their department’s sections on the website and identify any issues and flaws that need to be resolved. Apart from this, VC asked the Additional Director of ICT to also include a helpline feature on its landing page.

It is pertinent to mention that the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the website remains the same as before, while its home page has been made more user-friendly with an attractive color scheme.

On its home page, students can view notifications regarding, admissions, examinations, workshops, results, and any other major event along with Content Management System (CMS) and Learning Management System (LMS) options.