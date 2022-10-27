Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges May Remain Closed on Friday

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is set to embark on a long march from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday.

The incumbent government has taken strict measures, including the placement of shipping containers at different points in the federal capital, to stop the long march from entering Islamabad.

In view of the law and order situation, Islamabad’s district administration may decide to announce a holiday for educational institutes in the city on Friday. The final decision is expected later today.

It must be noted here that many private schools and colleges in the city held half-day classes on Thursday because they anticipated traffic congestion due to the funeral of slain senior journalist, Arshad Sharif.

Last Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference. Subsequently, PTI supporters took to the streets in the federal capital to register a strong protest against the decision.

As a result, private schools and colleges announced that they would observe a closure on Saturday due to the political unrest and prevailing law and order situation in the federal capital.