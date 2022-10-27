O/A Level Students to Get Up to 50% Discount in Exam Fee

Federal Education Ministry has allowed Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) to directly hold O/A level exams in schools all over the country.

Since the O/A level exams will be organized in schools instead of five-star hotels and event lawns, it will save students up to 50% on account of the examination fee.

According to details, 10 schools will hold O/A level exams initially next year in May/June. Gradually, the remaining schools will also start holding O/A level exams as well.

The schools where O/A level exams will be held in May/June 2023 are Beaconhouse Margalla Campus, Islamabad, Beaconhouse PECHS Campus, Karachi, Beaconhouse Defence Campus, Lahore, The City School, Capital Campus, Islamabad, The City School, Ravi Campus, Lahore, The City School, PAF Chapter, Karachi, Aitchison College, Lahore, Karachi Grammar School, Karachi, Lahore Grammar School, Defence Campus, Lahore and Roots School System, Islamabad.

The development emerged from a meeting held between Federal Additional Secretary for Education, Waseem Ajmal, and relevant stakeholders in the chair on Wednesday.

Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, Dr. Saeeduddin, Chairman Sindh Technical Board, Dr. Masroor Sheikh, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, Dr. Mirza Habib, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dr. Qaisar Alam, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, Prof. Nasrullah Khan, Chairman Agha Khan Board, Dr. Shahzad Jeeva, Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah, and Head of Cambridge in Pakistan Uzma Yousaf attended the meeting.