Dar Keen to Enhance Trade, Investment Ties with US

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the intention of the present government to further augment the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US in the fields of economy, investment, and trade.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on the finance minister at Finance Division today. Dar apprised the ambassador about the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recent devastating floods.

The ambassador informed about his recent visit to flood-affected areas in Pakistan and expressed sympathy on the enormous losses caused by floods. Moreover, he apprised the finance minister of additional flood relief assistance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis.

The finance minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood relief and mentioned that the US has always been a great support to Pakistan, whenever it got hit by any calamity.