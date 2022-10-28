FBR Will Not Extend Date for Filing Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not extend the last date for filing of income tax returns beyond 31st October 2022.

In this connection, the FBR on Friday conveyed to the field formations that the last date for filing income tax returns is October 31, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, since it has been decided that no further extension would be granted, the relevant field offices of all Large Taxpayer Offices, Medium Tax Offices, Regional Tax Offices, and Corporate Tax Offices would remain open and observe extended working hours till midnight on 31st October to facilitate the taxpayers in the submission of income tax returns.

The FBR has further directed that all Chief Commissioners should ensure that all applications for extension of filing of returns received within the prescribed time limit may be processed promptly to facilitate the taxpayers.

It is reiterated that since the last date for filing income tax returns is 31st October, all out efforts must be made to ensure submission of maximum returns to achieve the already assigned targets in this regard.