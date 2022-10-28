IT Ministry Launches Rs. 1 Billion Connectivity Projects for Tharparkar, Gwadar

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said that the government is continuously rolling out broadband, optical fibre communication (OFC), and other connectivity projects for urban and rural areas of Sindh without any discrimination.

In an official statement, he said that a broadband project costing Rs. 188.1 million has been approved for more than 15,000 people in 19 villages of Gwadar.

Another project worth more than Rs. 870 million has been approved for providing mobile and high-speed internet services in the Tharparkar district, Sindh. The project, scheduled to be completed in 18 months, will provide mobile and broadband facilities to more than 72,000 residents of various unserved villages.

The minister said that the completion of these projects will provide an opportunity to the residents of unserved, under-served, and remote areas of Balochistan and Sindh not only to connect with the digital world, but they will also be able to find convenience in their daily routines, their businesses, and other life needs with this connectivity.

On the directives of the minister, the Universal Service Fund (USF) Board approved the award of two contracts worth around Rs. 1.06 billion to Telenor and Ufone for the unserved and under-served communities of Balochistan and Sindh provinces on Friday.

The Board meeting was attended by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman, Member Telecom MoITT Omar Malik, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan Kaukab Iqbal, Vice President Super Net Pvt. Ltd. Imran Akhtar Shah, and senior management of USF.