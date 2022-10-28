Pakistani Agritech Startup ‘VeGrow’ Raises Funding

VeGrow, a Pakistani Automated Vertical Farming Startup, has closed funding from Draper University Ventures. The funding round saw the participation of various investors from the AgriTech ecosystem.

VeGrow team comprises the Founder Waleed Arshad, a young entrepreneur who has been working on building and scaling AgriTech projects for the past 7 years, and Chief Marketing Officer Jasia Farooq, a young marketing professional working in Pakistan having experience across multiple industries including Telecom, FinTech, and Food Retail.

Team VEGROW is looking to use this funding to go for their MVP and increase the pace of product development and build their supply chain.

When asked about the size of the investment, founder Waleed Arshad said, “We can’t officially disclose the amount right now as we are heads down on building and we want to keep that our main focus. We will disclose it 6 months from now.”

“Global hunger has not recovered since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, leaving as many as 828 million people hungry in 2021, according to the United Nations’ latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report,” he added.

Waleed got selected for the Hero Training Program by Draper University earlier this year. Draper University was founded by the Legendary Venture Capitalist Tim Draper.

DraperU Alumni Highlights

3,000+ alumni founders

650+ companies started

9 Unicorns

$900m+ funding raised

7,000+ jobs created

101 countries represented

The 5-week program gave him access to Silicon Valley where he got to meet and learn from various speakers and mentors.

VeGrow focuses on reducing the CO2 footprint that conventional farming poses on the environment. It is a technique of growing crops in vertical direction using as little water as 5% of what conventional farming consumes.

Using advanced technology, the yield can be increased, disease can be controlled, and quality of crops can be improved immensely to produce fresher, greener, and healthier produce for everyone.

“Global Warming is getting worse day by day. If we don’t take a step today we will be very sorry in 2050. After the recent floods in Pakistan, I feel like it’s now or never for us,” said Waleed, Founder of VeGrow.