RCCI Concerned Over Termination of Indigenous Gas Connections of Commercial Consumers

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed concern over the notification of the termination of gas connection and forced transfer to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) by Sui Northern Gas (SNGPL) for commercial customers and demanded its withdrawal.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that more than 3,000 commercial consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be affected by the notification.

He highlighted that it is very alarming that connections are being terminated with only five days’ notice without any consultation with stakeholders as orders have been issued to remove gas meters from November 1.

All cafes, bakeries, milk shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries, hotels, malls, places of entertainment like cinemas, clubs, theatres, and private offices, corporate firms, and owners of tandoors will be affected if SNGPL suspends the supply of indigenous gas to them, he added.

He said that traders are already suffering due to inflation and economic slowdown. The stoves of thousands of families will go off due to the said notification, he remarked. RCCI President demanded that the government, in consultation with the stakeholders, should devise a comprehensive plan for gas distribution in winter.

Appealing to State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Managing Director SNGPL, he demanded that the notification should be withdrawn and old connections should be restored for commercial users.

As per the notification, SNGPL is now offering RLNG to such commercial consumers only who sign the RLNG supply contract prior to October 31, 2022. Indigenous gas supply to all commercial consumers will be disconnected. Therefore, commercial consumers are requested to sign the contract before October 31, 2022, in order to ensure the continuity of gas supply on the RLNG tariff.