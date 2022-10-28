Unauthorized Promotions Cause Loss of Rs. 28 Million to PTA

The national exchequer suffered a huge loss due to the illegal promotions of officers in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to the document available with ProPakistani, during 2018, 2019 and 2020 unauthorized promotion of 13 officers by the PTA caused a loss of Rs. 28.084 million to the authority in the term of unjustified payment of pay and allowances.

ALSO READ Dar Rejects Withdrawal of ‘Neglible’ Tax on IT Exports

According to the audit document, 12 contractual employees were regularized by PTA management on 10th November 2017 and 18th October 2018. These officers were promoted to Director General (SEG-1), Director (EG-IV), and Deputy Director (EG-III) on the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee in July 2020.

According to the Audit, the departmental promotion committee promoted these 12 officers to the next grade before completing 3 to 4 years of service in their respective grade (as prescribed in PTA Employees Service Regulations 2008) which is against the law. These unauthorized promotions resulted in an overpayment of Rs. 9,667,911 on account of salaries and perks to these officers.

According to the audit document, there has been a loss of Rs. 18,416,348 to the national exchequer due to the unauthorized promotion of another officer. The officer was appointed as Assistant Director (HR) in 2005 on a false affidavit of holding an MBA degree.

The officer completed his MBA degree in 2007 and was promoted to Deputy Director (HR) in 2009 and Director in 2020. According to the audit, the officer was promoted whose appointment was disputed and whose case was pending in the Islamabad High Court. The PTA has suffered a loss of more than 18 million due to the illegal appointment and promotion of this officer and the salary and benefits given to him.

ALSO READ PTA Fails to Recover Huge Fines on Telcos Imposed in 2020-2021

According to the audit report, in its reply, PTA said that the promotion of officers was under PTA Employees Service Regulations 2008 upon the recommendations made by the departmental promotion committee.

According to the Audit report, the Auditor General rejected the PTA reply as officers were promoted before the completion of the required length of service after regularization. The Audit recommended an investigation of the matter and fixation of responsibility.