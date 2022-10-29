“I Will Not Bat One Down” Wasim Akram Reveals Reason Behind Babar Azam’s Failure

Following 1 run loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27 at Optus Stadium in Perth, the Pakistan team not only received criticism but questions were also asked about Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Former Pakistani cricketers believe that the all-format captain is unwilling to sacrifice his batting position for the sake of the national team and that the entire batting unit is now being exposed to world-class bowling attacks.

Former cricketer, Wasim Akram, who is also the head coach of the Karachi Kings (KK) in PSL holds a similar view and claims that the KK’s performance this season was poor because the captain was not ready to bat one down.

Wasim Akram, who along with Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, and Misbah-ul-Haq was discussing the failure of the Pakistan openers said, “I have been through this by the way with Babar, at Karachi Kings, yes.”

The former left-arm pacer revealed that he had advised Babar Azam to bat at number three and let Martin Guptill and Sharjeel Khan open the innings for the team but “he (Babar) said I would not go down.”

“All of these things begin at the top. And at the top is your captain. If your captain plays for himself and is insecure. If your captain scores runs and lets other batters play at his position, you get to know that your captain is ready to sacrifice himself for you.”