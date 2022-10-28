English Journalist Explains Difficulties of Getting Alcohol in Pakistan Ahead of Test Series

English journalist Nick Hoult, has explained the difficulties of getting alcoholic drinks in Pakistan ahead of England’s tour for the Test series.

With England touring Pakistan for a Test series after the recently concluded T20 series, the fans are eager to get the necessary details of the tour. In this regard, England’s biggest fan club, Barmy Army had asked renowned English journalist Nick Hoult to explain the drinking culture in Pakistan.

The sports writer declared it a hard task to find a drinking bar in Pakistan even in five-star hotels.

He went on to share that there are no signs on the door and one requires research to find a bar since the doors look no different than any other hotel room. Hence, finding beer in Pakistan is not always an easy deal.

England is set to tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series in December 2022.