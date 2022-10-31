Two-Time T20 World Cup Winning Captain Tells Babar-Led Pakistan to be Brave

Pakistan was one of the favorite teams for the T20 World Cup in Australia, however, a series of losses against India and Zimbabwe have dented Pakistan’s hopes of making it to the top 4.

The Men in Green lost their opening match against India in a thrilling finish at Melbourne Cricket Ground and then faced an upset against Zimbabwe in the second match, almost ending the hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Former West Indies captain, Darren Sammy, has also expressed his disappointment over the Men in Green’s recent performance in an interview saying, “Pakistan has to be brave, T20 is a game that demands you to be brave.”

The two-time T20I World Cup-winning captain went on to say that the Green Shirts were in command of both of their matches and should have won, but they did not.

“They had the opposition both times in their control and let them come back, so it was disappointing to watch as a Pakistani fan but you can’t count Pakistan out,” the Peshawar Zalmi head coach added.

It is worth noting that both of the matches lost by the Babar Azam-led side were decided on the final ball of the game, and each time it appeared that Pakistan would emerge victorious if not for silly mistakes and some bad luck.