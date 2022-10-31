vivo’s Director Brand Strategy, Zohair Chohan, Talks about Technology, Innovation, Partnership, and More

In this fast-paced world, leading smartphone companies are working tirelessly to cater to ever-evolving consumer demands and provide the latest technologies in smartphones. The brands never fail to excite the industry and its consumers with new innovative features.

vivo has a long history of providing its consumers with fashion-forward and camera-focused devices at very competitive prices. As mobile photography is one of the vivo’s strategic tracks, the smartphone brand keeps investing resources to pioneer camera-related innovations.

Following the BENFEN philosophy, the brand strives to bring the best technology and ultimate user experience and looks forward to tightening its relationship with the customers’ community that has a deep interest in photography and futuristic smartphone technologies.

vivo has conceptualized a wide range of series to provide a variety of best-suited smartphones to address consumer aspirations in Pakistan. Taking this further, vivo’s Director Brand Strategy, Zohair Chohan, opens up about vivo’s innovation, technology, partnership, and latest smartphones.

Q. vivo is widely known for its camera innovation and technology. Can you elaborate on what makes vivo’s camera technology such a center of attention, globally?

At vivo, we have always believed in moving forward and providing technology that enhances the lifestyle of our consumers. The vision for our smartphone cameras has always provided professional-grade photography and videography to our users without the need for any digital camera.

So far, through our V and X Series, we have come a long way to establish this vision. We provide powerful imaging technologies in our smartphones that bring out the best experience. The great camera experience has enabled users to unleash creative content creation and photography using smartphones.

A good example of this is the X80 — famously renowned as the favorite portable mobile camera handset for mobile photographers, videographers, and professionals. We have introduced many technologies to the market such as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and Gimbal Stabilization.

We are also the first brand to offer Pop-up and dual pop-up cameras in the market. Over the years, we have made sure that all our smartphones are equipped with the latest camera technology and features.

Q. Not just the camera technology, vivo has also been at the forefront in terms of performance, design, and experience. It has introduced some revolutionary features in the market so far. Any comments on that?

Our goal is to provide the best for our customers, not just in terms of photography but in each and every segment possible. So it is without a doubt that we need to move forward in terms of camera, performance, design, and experience hand in hand.

This is best supported by our latest V Series smartphones. We introduced the world’s first Color-changing glass technology that is the epitome of design and research. Through this technology, we offered the smartphone the ability to change colors when exposed to direct sunlight.

This technology, first seen in the V23 Series, took the entire industry by storm and we were amazed to see the positive response that it garnered from our customers. vivo also introduced the ground-breaking multi-turbo engine in its smartphones that deliver optimum performance even during the most intense mobile gameplay.

Essentially, our goal is to provide our users with the best flagship experience imaginable.

Q. Talking about the best flagship experience, vivo has been actively partnering up with ZEISS for its X Series. How did this all start?

vivo is a beloved smartphone brand in Pakistan that has made a name for itself largely because of its supreme camera performance. The brand has always encouraged mobile photography, and vivo firmly believes that it is the future of photography.

On the other hand, ZEISS has been a leader in optical technology for more than 175 years, producing lenses of the highest quality. The coming together of these two brands was a natural decision as they both share a passion for imaging technology, quality, and precision.

The vivo and ZEISS global imaging partnership was established with the long-term and strategic intention to provide consumers with a best-in-class mobile imaging experience.

ZEISS provides a professional testing process for vivo smartphone cameras which includes the review of optical design, testing of mobile phone camera hardware, comprising over 30 components, and an examination of the actual photography performance.

Q. How has the vivo ZEISS partnership impacted Pakistan?

The swift pace of digitalization and the strong presence of social media in Pakistan has led to a rise in demand for smartphones equipped with professional photography features.

So, when vivo entered a partnership with ZEISS, the goal was to bring out the best of camera technologies for those who enjoy experimenting with photography.

In Pakistan particularly, the reaction of smartphone users has been nothing short of remarkable. The enthusiasm among these young experts in welcoming this new age of mobile photography followed by vivo and ZEISS’ creation has been an inspiration.

The vivo-ZEISS partnership has awakened a new era of strength and confidence amongst its users, thanks to the amalgamation of modern technology and first-class creativity.

Q. Talking about the new age of photographers and videographers, vivo has been very actively promoting and motivating young photographers and videographers to bring out their inner dreams through events, short films, and contests. Can you please talk more about this?

This is what we wish to achieve – to give rise to a whole new generation of photographers and videographers that don’t have to rely on heavy and expensive tools to achieve their dreams.

We have tried our level best to communicate this message to the youth of Pakistan. vivo collaborated with the renowned Pakistani Director Hamza Lari to deliver film called “Imtehan”, a short film shot entirely on the vivo X80, showcasing X80’s imaging capabilities.

It aimed to prove to the audience the power of smartphones and our innovative camera technology. Following the success of the short film and the positive response it garnered, vivo initiated its Visual Creator Short Film contest in the country.

Through this campaign, the brand encouraged young directors, university students and new-age filmmakers to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography.

Q. We have been provided with such relevant insights in vivo’s thought process, technology and initiatives. Lastly, we would like to ask what’s next for vivo? What is something that users should be on the lookout for now?

Our Y, V, and X series have received much love and care from the people of Pakistan over the years. We are as much excited to introduce something new as you are. I’m sure this relationship that we have built over the years with Pakistan will go a long way and see many incoming innovations and advancements.

But overall, in the smartphone industry, things are susceptible to change. Smartphone technology is very fast-paced and every few months, we see changes in camera technology, in display, in price, and so on.

It somehow becomes second nature to keep moving ahead. We, at vivo, aim to focus on what’s coming next and offer innovative, future-ready technology with a special focus on our consumers’ needs, and wants and to provide them with an enhanced experience and technology that impacts their lifestyle.