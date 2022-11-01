Google Chrome is Getting Faster Thanks to This Neat Feature

Google Chrome is about to make web searches quicker and easier with a new sidebar update that will show all your search results at all times. This will let you keep track of all your search results without having to bounce back and forth between different tabs and all the websites it links you to.

Google also says that it’s bringing price-tracking features to the web version of Chrome, months after introducing it on smartphones.

As for the new sidebar, Google explains how you can access it in a blog post. Once you click on one of the search results, it will take you to the respective webpage, and a new Google logo will appear in the search bar. This will open up a sidebar that will show all your search results for the last query, but you can also search for something new.

From here, you can click on any of the links and these will open in the main window of your current tab. These can also be opened in a new tab or window.

This should help minimize the time it takes to find the right search result. For instance, if you are looking for a smartphone online for the right price, you can simply click on a few links on the sidebar without having to go back and forth between your tabs. The GIF below shows the new feature in action.

This isn’t the first time Google has introduced a sidebar feature for Chrome. Earlier this year, the browser introduced a new feature that organizes all your reading lists and bookmarks into a slide-out menu. Microsoft Edge has similar functions as well, though its sidebar has a lot more options packed into it, making it feel like a small browser within a browser.

Google Chrome’s search sidebar has started rolling out around the globe so it should be available in your browser soon.