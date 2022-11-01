Habib University Now Accepting Applications for Admissions, HU TOPS 100% Scholarship in Pakistan

Habib University is now accepting applications for its Fall 2023 session. A premium institution for liberal arts and sciences, Habib University offers an educational environment like no other degree-awarding institution in the country.

The curricula, teaching staff, and educational experience of the university are painstakingly designed to instill the learning and skills in students that would take them places in their personal and professional lives ahead. The student life experience – both on-campus and beyond – that Habib University offers is par excellence.

Some of the top reasons why students choose Habib University over other institutions include its highly qualified international faculty, smart integration of liberal arts, a purpose-built, well-planned, and maintained campus, the university’s sensitivity to Pakistan, its approach to inclusivity, and generous scholarships, among others.

Habib University Admissions 2023

Habib University has two rounds of admission for the Fall 2023 intake. However, the university encourages students to opt for the first round (current) because of many benefits that include:

45% discount on their Enrolment Fee

Eligibility to participate in the HU Summer Program (SPLASH) 2023 – a pre-university program designed to help students get ready for university life.

The admission process at Habib University is quite simple yet comprehensive. As an applicant, you get the flexibility to finish your application in phases at your convenience and submit to your complete satisfaction.

Click here to apply for admission at Habib University.

Chance to Get a 100% Scholarship through HU TOPS

Access to a world-class education hardly comes cheap, let alone free. Even in Pakistan, a graduation or post-grad education at a reputed institution is out of many students’ reach. This keeps countless talented students from excelling in their desired fields of study and thus hampering potential progress.

Being aware of this reality, Habib University has taken it upon itself to try and remove these roadblocks for deserving students and provide them with an opportunity to let their education dreams materialize. The university achieves it through its popular HU TOPS scholarship program.

What is HU TOPS?

Habib University’s Talent Outreach, Promotion, and Support Program (HU TOPS) is designed for students who are enrolled in any of the Pakistani academic boards including the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), the Federal Board (FB), as well as the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) for their intermediate education.

With HU TOPS, the best scholarship in Pakistan, students of these boards can apply for admission to Habib University and enjoy full tuition and a laboratory fee waiver for their undergrad degree. The admissions, however, are based on students’ educational merit and their passion to learn and excel in the field of interest.

More information about HU TOPS – e.g., who can apply, how it works, scholarship coverage, and important dates to remember – can be found here.

Pursuit of Inclusive Educational Excellence

Regardless of a student’s educational, socioeconomic, or cultural background, Habib University believes in promoting equality and developing potential. An illustration of this dedication to Pakistan is HU TOPS.

Habib University makes sure that students enrolled through HU TOPS create deliberate professional and personal trajectories for themselves. These students receive assistance as they develop into passionate community servants who are lifelong learners, inventive problem solvers, and dynamic leaders.

If you are also interested in Habib University admissions, apply today!