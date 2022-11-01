KPITB Partners With Amazon to Revolutionize Govt Operations

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) today announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to advance its journey toward the digital transformation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government.

The MoU will enable the KP Government to understand and experiment with the application of cloud technology to improve efficiency, reliability, and security at a lower cost.

As part of the MOU, KPITB will work with KP Government agencies and AWS to identify pilot workloads that could benefit from AWS’s services, as well as educate the agencies about the advantages and capabilities of using cloud technology.

They will be able to access AWS’s world-leading infrastructure and security capabilities to leverage the broadest and deepest portfolio of services including analytics, computing, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile and storage services, and other cloud technologies.

This will encourage experimentation with new ideas within the KP Government, as well as help enable agencies to deliver new citizen services more quickly and at a reduced cost.

“Cloud services will enable the KPITB and other Government departments to strengthen their existing IT infrastructure, and provide a sustainable long-term solution for keeping the data on a secure and reliable platform,” said Atif Khan, Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This MOU with AWS is part of our larger vision of digitally transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to deliver faster and better citizen services.

Going digital is helping to drive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s and the broader Pakistan economy, and this innovation will require a digital workforce equipped to meet the rising demand for cloud computing. An AlphaBeta report found that cloud and cybersecurity skills will be the top two most demanded digital skills by employers by 2025.

To accelerate innovation within the KP Government, AWS will collaborate with KPITB to develop a training plan to upskill government personnel and build their understanding of how to use cloud technologies.

These training initiatives aim to help government employees develop the skills and expertise needed to implement cloud technologies at scale, make better data-driven business decisions, and innovate new services to drive improved outcomes for citizens.

Additionally, the KP Government and AWS will explore how to prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals in Pakistan for cloud careers through classroom-based training through programs such as AWS re/Start, a 12-week full-time skill development program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud.

Through coursework and hands-on labs, using real-world scenarios, individuals can gain the technical skills they need for entry to mid-level cloud roles. AWS re/Start also provides learners with professional skills training like resume and interview coaching to prepare them for job interviews.

“This MOU aligns with the digital policy 2018 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, which aims to leverage Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for job creation, connectivity, empowerment, and inclusive economic growth,” said Dr. Ali Mahmud, Managing Director, KPITB.

Our collaboration with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, will equip our teams with the skills and technology to innovate in the digital world and digitize citizen services.

“We are excited to collaborate with KPITB, our first official engagement with a government agency in Pakistan, to drive transformative innovation for the country,” said Mr. Eric Conrad, Worldwide Public Sector Regional Managing Director of ASEAN, AWS, who directs AWS’s Asia Emerging Markets business.