IG Punjab Appointed Police Adviser to the United Nations

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday, announced the appointment of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar as the UN Police Adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

He succeeds Portugal’s Luis Carrilho who recently completed his assignment and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his exemplary leadership.

Faisal Shahkar brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience. He has served in several senior positions with the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), including as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Punjab Police (2015-2018) as well as Regional Police Officer (2014-15).

He has more than nine years of experience with the UN at Headquarters and the field where he most recently served as Team Leader within the UN Standing Police Capacity (2020-2021).

He further served with the Department of Peace Operations’ Police Division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the UN Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) (2004-2005), and the UN Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH) (2000-2002).

Faisal Shahkar is a graduate of the UK’s University of London with a Master’s degree in Law (L.L.M). He also holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Punjab University.