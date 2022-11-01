Punjab Faces Serious Gas Shortage As Winter Comes

Pakistan’s most densely populated province is currently facing a severe gas shortfall as the country struggles to ensure a stable supply during the upcoming winter season.

Senior General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Syed Jawad Naseem, told members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s consumption requirements are met, Punjab only receives around 500 MMCFD of gas, which is inadequate.

The SNGPL official requested the business community to sign RLNG contracts at the very least for the upcoming winter season, as system gas resources are running out. Signing an LNG contract, he says, is a reasonable solution for the industry.

He explained that the industry will not need to change its equipment after switching to RLNG gas because the alternate fuel and system gas are supplemented through the same pipes.

The gas company will also submit a request to higher authorities for an extension of the initial disconnection date which was set for 31 October 2022. Meanwhile, the LCCI President stated that the Lahore Chamber will encourage its business community to switch to the RLNG for the upcoming winter season.