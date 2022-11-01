Punjab Police Considering Promotion of 50 Inspectors to DSPs

A meeting to consider the promotion of Punjab Police Inspectors to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is expected to take place this week, according to reports.

The officials revealed that over 180 inspectors have been taken into consideration for 50 available seats.

ALSO READ Punjab Faces Serious Gas Shortage As Winter Comes

The establishment branch of the Punjab Police has asked for the inspectors’ details. The provincial police chief has directed a meeting to be held to discuss this matter further and decide which inspectors will be promoted.

In related news, the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Sajid Kiani, had ordered all sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to keep police officers from sharing political posts on social media during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march.

ALSO READ Islamabad Safe City Project Becomes Fully Modernized

He issued these directives last week, instructing the present officers to convey his orders to the rest of the city’s police force, declaring that strict action will be taken against the violators.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.