Govt Has Distributed Rs. 66.7 Billion to Flood Victims So Far

The federal government has disbursed Rs. 66.7 billion among the flood-affected families till 27th October 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The purpose of this Rs. 25,000 cash assistance for each affected family is to help them recover from their financial losses.

Furthermore, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund through its 24 partner organizations has disbursed interest-free loans worth Rs. 1.66 billion among 40,979 persons during the month of September.

Since the inception of the interest-free loan component, a total of 2,056,694 interest-free loans amounting to Rs. 75.07 billion have been disbursed to the borrowers, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Dengue Cases

Between 1st January and 27th September 2022, a total of 25,932 confirmed dengue cases and 62 deaths were reported in Pakistan, with 74 percent of these cases being reported in September alone. The current surge in cases follows unprecedented flooding that began in mid-June 2022.

Meanwhile, a rapid upsurge in reported malaria cases was observed after the floods. In Sindh, confirmed malaria cases in August 2022 reached 69,123 compared to 19,826 cases reported in August 2021.