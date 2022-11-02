Pakistani Man Creates Mind-Blowing Sand Drawing of Lionel Messi

Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes the world has ever produced. Millions of sports fans around the world admire him for his humble nature and sportsmanship.

Recently, one of his fans in Pakistan expressed his love for the renowned footballer by drawing his portrait on the sand in Gaddani, Balochistan.

It is worth noting that the same sports fan from Pakistan last week created a sand drawing of Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, as a tribute to his majestic batting in the T20 World Cup.

35-year-old Messi, who was named in the Ballon d’Or Dream Team back in 2020, will captain Argentina in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which will kick off on November 20 in Qatar.

Last week, the BCA’s supercomputer in Canada predicted that Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal would meet in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, with the former having a better chance of winning.

Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards as well as a record six European Golden Shoes. He also has 35 trophies to his name from his time with Barcelona, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions Leagues.