Yamaha Increases Bike Prices for 6th Time in 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 2, 2022 | 6:20 pm
Following in Atlas Honda’s footsteps, Yamaha has decided to announce a major price hike for all bikes. The last announcement came in October, and the newest one has driven up bike prices up to Rs. 339,000.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Previous Price (Rs.) Latest Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.)
YB 125Z 286,000 293,500 7,500
YB 125Z DX 307,000 314,500 7,500
YBR 125 315,000 322,500 7,500
YBR 125G 328,000 336,000 8,000
YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 331,000 339,000 8,000

Although the company did not specify a reason for the hike, it is safe to guess that local currency depreciation is the main culprit.

This is Yamaha’s sixth price hike of 2022. The bike maker has been increasing prices regularly since February 2022. Motorcycle dealers and industry experts are expecting more price hikes due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.

According to the latest government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by a major percentage, which leaves little reason for motorcycle makers to increase prices on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

