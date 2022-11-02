Suzuki Announces Zero Interest Installments For GSX 125

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched the all-new GSX 125 in Pakistan. While people have been drawn to its sporty looks, its massive price tag has resulted in a polarizing opinion among bike enthusiasts.

In a recent development, however, PSMC has launched a 0% markup installment plan for GSX 125 to pull in more customers. The plan spans over two years and has the following payment schedule:

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 30% Advance Payment & 24 Easy Monthly Installments (EMI) Price Rs. 359,000 Down Payment (35%) Rs. 107,700 Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 10,500 24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 9,800

PSMC currently has the most extensive installment plans for its customers across Pakistan. In comparison, Atlas Honda only offers installment plans to specific debit or credit card holders, while Yamaha only offers a year-long 0% installment plan to MCB credit cardholders.

Still, GSX 125 is significantly costlier than all its competitors, and several 150cc bikes. Therefore, even with this installment plan, GSX 125’s sales are likely to remain limited.