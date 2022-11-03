Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Best-Selling CoD Game

Popular shooter game Call of Duty’s latest entry launched on October 28 this year and broke records of all previous Call of Duty games within three days of launch. The video game managed to make a whopping $800 million in worldwide sales soon after launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 follows up after 2019’s highly popular Modern Warfare, which is a reboot of the original Modern Warfare series. It is not to be confused with the original Modern Warfare 1, 2, and 3.

Activision is yet to reveal the exact number of copies sold around the world, but it is clear that it is now the best-selling CoD game, even leaving behind the previous Modern Warfare.

Before the new Modern Warfare 2, the original Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling CoD game back in 2011. It managed to make a remarkable $650 million in the first five days.

Company CEO Bobby Kotick thanked the Call of Duty team for their hard work and the magic they made with impressive artistry and technology. He also credited the global community of gamers who find joy and connection in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty is Not Leaving PlayStation

In related news, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty is going to stay on PlayStation for as long as the console exists, for those concerned over the Activision acquisition. He made the clearest comments on his recent podcast interview with YouTubers Justine and Jenna Ezarik.

Here is what he had to say: