Federal Board to Announce 2nd Annual Matric Result Today

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the result declaration date of the 2nd annual exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

According to the official notification issued by the FBISE, the results of SSC’s 2nd annual exams will be announced on Thursday, 3 November (today), at 3 PM.

The students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website. The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

The FBISE announced the results of 1st annual exams of both parts of SSC in August. Soon after, it invited applications for the 2nd annuals that were held in September and October.

The 1st annual results of SSC part II and part I were announced on 3 and 5 August respectively.